LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed details regarding a trespassing incident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Mark A. Francis was charged with trespassing on Sunday, July 3 in the Town of Lisbon.

Francis was charged after previously being evicted from the residence he was found trespassing at in Lisbon.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Francis was issued a ticket and is set to appear in Lisbon Town Court at a later date.