ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Lisbon was arrested earlier in June after allegedly having sexual relations with a child, and the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has announced additional charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Douglas M. Monroe was having sexual contact on numerous occasions with a child over an 18-month period. He was previously charged with Predatory Sexual Assault Against A Child, Rape in the first degree, Course of Sexual Conduct Against A Child, Criminal Sex Act in the first degree, and Sex Abuse in the first degree.

A press release from the LCSO on June 27 stated that Monroe will also be charged with Forcible Touching which is a misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Lisbon Town Court at a later date.

Monroe is continuing to be held in the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. The investigation is ongoing.