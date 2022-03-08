ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A St. Lawrence County man is facing multiple charges after being involved in a domestic incident.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony J. Jock allegedly grabbed the victim’s neck applying pressure resulting in the loss of consciousness. As a result, Jock was charged with Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree, Strangulation in the Second Degree, Menacing in the Third Degree, and Assault in the Third Degree.

Jock was arraigned at Lisbon Town Court and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. Additionally, an order of protection was issued to the victim.