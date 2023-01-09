LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lisbon man was ticketed following an animal complaint, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they received several complaints regarding approximately 20 goats blocking a portion of Nelson Road in the Town of Lisbon.

Authorities identified 44-year-old Michael Chambers as the owner of the goats. Chambers was charged with disorderly conduct for obstructing traffic, according to the sheriff’s office.

Chambers was issued a ticket to appear in Lisbon Town Court at a later date.