OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Items are needed for individuals displaced following the fire at Riverview Towers in Ogdensburg on March 8.
The Ogdensburg Housing Authority is currently accepting donations to support Riverview tenants that are temporarily being housed at Wadhams Hall in Ogdensburg. This is as many had to leave behind most personal belongings while being evacuated during the emergency situation.
A list of needed items is included below:
- Cans of coffee
- Creamer
- Bottled water
- Mens and womens clothing, size large-4XL
- T-shirts and undershirts
- Pajamas
- Toiletries
- Body wash
- Denture containers
- Face wipes
- Bath towels and washcloths
- Sugar
- Healthy snacks
- Soda
- Mens and womens underwear, size large-4XL
- Socks
- Shoes
- Deodorant
- Toothpaste
- Denture paste
- Toilet paper
All donations can be dropped off at Wadhams Hall located at 6866 NY-37 in Ogdensburg. Call the Ogdensburg Housing Authority at 315-393-3710. for more information.
The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging is also collecting monetary donations for the victims and their families. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to the Office at 80 State Highway 310, Suite 7 in Canton, New York.