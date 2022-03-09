OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Items are needed for individuals displaced following the fire at Riverview Towers in Ogdensburg on March 8.

The Ogdensburg Housing Authority is currently accepting donations to support Riverview tenants that are temporarily being housed at Wadhams Hall in Ogdensburg. This is as many had to leave behind most personal belongings while being evacuated during the emergency situation.

A list of needed items is included below:

Cans of coffee

Creamer

Bottled water

Mens and womens clothing, size large-4XL

T-shirts and undershirts

Pajamas

Toiletries

Body wash

Denture containers

Face wipes

Bath towels and washcloths Sugar

Healthy snacks

Soda

Mens and womens underwear, size large-4XL

Socks

Shoes

Deodorant

Toothpaste

Denture paste

Toilet paper

All donations can be dropped off at Wadhams Hall located at 6866 NY-37 in Ogdensburg. Call the Ogdensburg Housing Authority at 315-393-3710. for more information.

The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging is also collecting monetary donations for the victims and their families. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to the Office at 80 State Highway 310, Suite 7 in Canton, New York.