List of operating guidelines for North Country golf courses and golfers during Phase 1 of reopening

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Scott Gray, Chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, released guidance today regarding the operation of golf courses.

According to a release from the Board of Legislators, golf course pro shop operations are as follows, effective May 16:

  • Follow retail guidance for curbside and in-store pickup in Phase One of reopening. More information is available on retail operations guidance at forward.ny.gov.
  • Tee times must be reserved in advance by calling ahead.
  • Golfers will have to pay curbside or in-store. Only one person will be permitted at a time for payment.
  • Clubhouses remain closed unless takeout service is available per essential guidance measures.
  • Cart rentals should follow the same sanitation guidelines as car dealers, sanitizing before and after each use.
  • One person is permitted per golf cart, unless other people are members of the same household.
  • No caddies are permitted.
  • Measures for social distancing must be followed and masks must be worn on tees and greens.
  • Flag should remain in the holes at all times.
  • Golf ball washing machines should be disabled.
  • No public restroom facilities will be permitted to be open.
  • Golfers should only handle their own equipment.

