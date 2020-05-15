List of operating guidelines for North Country golf courses and golfers during Phase 1 of reopening

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Scott Gray, Chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, released guidance today regarding the operation of golf courses.

According to a release from the Board of Legislators, golf course pro shop operations are as follows, effective May 16:

Follow retail guidance for curbside and in-store pickup in Phase One of reopening. More information is available on retail operations guidance at forward.ny.gov.

Tee times must be reserved in advance by calling ahead.

Golfers will have to pay curbside or in-store. Only one person will be permitted at a time for payment.

Clubhouses remain closed unless takeout service is available per essential guidance measures.

Cart rentals should follow the same sanitation guidelines as car dealers, sanitizing before and after each use.

One person is permitted per golf cart, unless other people are members of the same household.

No caddies are permitted.

Measures for social distancing must be followed and masks must be worn on tees and greens.

Flag should remain in the holes at all times.

Golf ball washing machines should be disabled.

No public restroom facilities will be permitted to be open.

Golfers should only handle their own equipment.

