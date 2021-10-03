Live-streamed memorial service for Steve Fisher held October 3

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The General Brown community is mourning the loss of a local legend, Steve Fisher. A memorial service was held at Fisher Field at General Brown High School on October 3 to honor the legacy he has left behind.

Fisher was most well-known for the 45 years he spent coaching football at General Brown. He passed away on September 27, which resulted in hundreds of North Country residents recognizing the impact he had made on their lives and the community.

The event is being live-streamed on the DL Calarrco Funeral Home, Inc’s Facebook page starting at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.