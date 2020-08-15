Liven up August dinners with in-season North Country produce

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Farmers_Market_2_Web-732x475_1529350345193.jpg

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As August is halfway through, many seasonal vegetables are at their peak season, including a summer staple, sweet corn.

Add some of these fresh vegetables to summer plates this August:

  • Artichokes
  • Arugala
  • Beets
  • Bell peppers
  • Carrots
  • Cauliflower
  • Corn
  • Eggplant
  • Peas
  • Rhubarb
  • Sweet Potatoes

And don’t forget the sweet fruit at peak-ripeness this month:

  • Apricots
  • Blackberries
  • Blueberries
  • Cherries
  • Melon
  • Peaches
  • Plums
  • Tomatoes

Looking for these vegetables straight from the crop? Visit weekly North Country Farmers Markets.

Canton, Tuesday’s, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday’s 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Carthage, Friday’s, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Clayton, Thursday’s, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lowville, Saturday’s, 8 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Potsdam, Wednesday’s, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday’s 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Watertown, Wednesday’s, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story