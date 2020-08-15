Liven up August dinners with in-season North Country produce

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As August is halfway through, many seasonal vegetables are at their peak season, including a summer staple, sweet corn.
Add some of these fresh vegetables to summer plates this August:
- Artichokes
- Arugala
- Beets
- Bell peppers
- Carrots
- Cauliflower
- Corn
- Eggplant
- Peas
- Rhubarb
- Sweet Potatoes
And don’t forget the sweet fruit at peak-ripeness this month:
- Apricots
- Blackberries
- Blueberries
- Cherries
- Melon
- Peaches
- Plums
- Tomatoes
Looking for these vegetables straight from the crop? Visit weekly North Country Farmers Markets.
Canton, Tuesday’s, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday’s 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Carthage, Friday’s, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Clayton, Thursday’s, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lowville, Saturday’s, 8 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Potsdam, Wednesday’s, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday’s 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Watertown, Wednesday’s, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
