Liven up August dinners with in-season North Country produce

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As August is halfway through, many seasonal vegetables are at their peak season, including a summer staple, sweet corn.

Add some of these fresh vegetables to summer plates this August:

Artichokes

Arugala

Beets

Bell peppers

Carrots

Cauliflower

Corn

Eggplant

Peas

Rhubarb

Sweet Potatoes

And don’t forget the sweet fruit at peak-ripeness this month:

Apricots

Blackberries

Blueberries

Cherries

Melon

Peaches

Plums

Tomatoes

Looking for these vegetables straight from the crop? Visit weekly North Country Farmers Markets.

Canton, Tuesday’s, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday’s 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Carthage, Friday’s, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Clayton, Thursday’s, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lowville, Saturday’s, 8 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Potsdam, Wednesday’s, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday’s 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Watertown, Wednesday’s, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

