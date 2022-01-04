ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — State Police arrested a 31-year-old man from Liverpool for his involvement in car break-ins in the town of Jordan.

According to a press release from New York State Police, the car break-ins took place during December. After a joint investigation with Village of Jordan Police, they arrested James L. Susko on January 4.

As a result of the investigation, Susko was charged with stealing various items from vehicles in Jordan over the course of several nights in November and December in 2021. His charges include Grand Larceny the Fourth Degree, and four counts of Petit Larceny.

The Officer-in-Charge of the Jordan Police Edward Healy said he was proud the departments were able to get results from the investigation.

“This is an excellent example of cooperation between agencies getting results for our citizens,” Healy said. “It’s not about who gets credit, it’s about holding people accountable for their actions.”

Susko was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in the town of Elbridge Court.