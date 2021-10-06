Liverpool man arrested on child pornography charges

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Liverpool man has been arrested by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in North Syracuse and the Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force according to a press release on Wednesday.

According to the press release from the New York State Police Department, the arrest stemmed from an investigation targeting the distribution and possession of child sexual exploitation material. As a result of the investigation, Zampini was charged with three counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance of a Child, and two counts of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking that anyone with additional information regarding Zampini contact Investigator Ahern in North Syracuse at 315-366-6000.