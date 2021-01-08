Liverpool woman arrested for illegal possession of assault weapons in Clay

CLAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Syracuse-area woman has been arrested in regards to the possession of assault weapons.

According to New York State Police, Deputies responded to a report of a threat of suicide complaint in the town of Clay, New York on January 7.

Upon arrival an individual was inside the residence and barricaded in their bedroom. State Police confirmed that they attempted communication with the individual and made entry into the room. The individual jumped out the window and fled on foot. State Police were able to apprehend without incident.

The individual was identified by State Police as Billie Jo Britton, 41, Liverpool, New York.

State Police shared that upon entering the individuals bedroom, numerous long guns were observed; leading a consented search and seizure of 16 long guns and two illegal assault weapons.

Following these discoveries, Britton was charged with the following.

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree (D-felony)

Failure to Store Firearms in the first degree (A-misdemeanor)

Resisting arrest (A-misdemeanor)

NYSP stated that Britton was processed and transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center for centralized arraignment.

LATEST STORIES: