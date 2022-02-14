Located on Route 11 in Evans Mills, Laundry 24 is not only convenient to do your laundry but also has a 24-hour gym right next door.

Laundry 24 is open 24/7 with staff available from 10:00am- 7:00pm.

We are a brand new business bringing a full-service laundromat to the North Country. Laundry 24 was started by Veteran Bryan Donegan, who after being in the service realized the need for a unique business in the North Country.

Laundry 24 offers a wash, dry and fold membership so you can drop off your clothes and pick them up in 24 hours.

Located right next door is 24 Fitness, a 24-hour accessible gym for members only. Dual memberships are not required to use these services but are available for purchase.