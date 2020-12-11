Living Local: Cape Vincent café serving a Cup of Joy to the community

ABC50’s Alex Hazard sat down with Amanda Derouchie, owner of Cup of Joy Café, for a Living Local Business Spotlight.

Cup of Joy is located in the heart of Cape Vincent. Derouchie said she enjoys having people start their day at the café, where they are greeted with a smile.

Gato Diablo coffee is roasted onsite using bird-friendly organic coffee beans. There is also a boutique at the café, including handmade local items.

When asked what living local means to her, Derouchie said “Living local is just about a quality of life on the river and in my shop. You get that your friends are your family and your family are your friends and that’s what we want to give to the people who visit.”

Learn more about Cup of Joy on their Living Local feature.