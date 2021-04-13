Loan discounts available for first responders at AmeriCu Credit Union

ROME, N.Y. (WWTI) — First responders in the North Country are now eligible for loan discounts through a local credit union.

AmeriCU Credit Union announced on Tuesday its new First Responder Loan Discount program, offering discounts to qualifying first responders.

According to AmeriCu, this discount program is applicable on home improvements, marine and vehicle loans, RVs, personal unsecured loans and other recreational vehicles. Qualified applicants are also eligible for a waiver of application or origination fee on first mortgages. This is a value up to $395.

“The challenges of the past year have highlighted the importance of First Responders in our communities,” stated AmeriCU President and CEO Ron Belle. “We honor their bravery and sacrifice by providing them with discounts, enhanced benefits, and the right financial services they need to live life, dream big, and achieve financial success.”

Those who are eligible for the First Responder Loan Discount program are listed below:

Firefighters

Police officers

EMTs

Paramedics

More information on the program can be found on the AmeriCU website.