Local 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program to begin December 19

CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — For the first time in years, you can order Girl Scout cookies before the Christmas holiday.

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways have announced that their annual 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program is set to begin on Saturday, December 19, 2020. The Girl Scout Council stated that this decision was made to allow for additional time to collect orders and focus on the troops personalized Digital Cookie online ordering platform.

According to GSNYPENN, the cookie program is the major fundraiser for the council and will run through March 21, 2021. All proceeds help support activities such as service projects, badge work, camp and travel.

GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale emphasized the goal of this campaign to help the scouts overcome challenges; focusing on contactless delivery, digital marketing and safety.

“We want our Girl Scouts to have a positive and successful 2021 cookie program and are trying to be creative to pivot and overcome challenges they’ll once again face due to the pandemic while also providing them with a sense of normalcy,” says Dale. “Safety is the priority, which is why girls and customers have options for contactless ordering, payment and delivery. It’s also a chance for our girls to learn digital marketing and sales skills while providing a real-world learning experience about adaptability and perseverance during challenging times.”

Girl Scout Cookies can now be ordered and shipped director to customer homes for an additional fee, or delivered free of charge by girl scouts with little to no contact.

This year, customers also have an option to donate cookies to first responders, hospital and Meals on Wheels programs through the council’s “Sweet Support Gift of Caring” service project.

Additionally, the Girl Scouts have asked for help from local businesses and community organizations in high-traffic areas with large parking lots. Local scouts hope to safely host drive-thru cookie booths in February and March 2021 to maintain COVID-19 safety precautions. Those who can assist are asked to contact GSNYPENN Director of Product Programs & Retail Operations Ray Mulno at rmulno@gsnypenn.org or 315.698.9400 x2022.

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN will offer eight flavors of cookies for $5 per box. 2021 flavors include Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Samoas, Do-Si-Dos, Girl Scout S’mores, Lemon-Ups and gluten-free Toffee-Tastic.

