Local army Veteran, ‘Chopped’ champion shares his story to empower others

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — United States Army Veteran, hit Food Network series “Chopped” champion and a local chef is sharing his story to empower others.

Chef Robbie Myers embodies the idea of serving his community.

Robbie Myers is a certified American Culinary Federation Chef, but he got his start in the U.S. Army, stationed first at Fort Drum N.Y.

A year into his time at Fort Drum, his artistic abilities were noticed and he was pulled to be a part of the Fort Drum Culinary arts team, where he competed at the Nation’s Largest culinary arts competition.

Myers was in the service for 13 years. During his time, he completed two deployments, but focused on his improvements in culinary arts and dedication to his commitment.

While assigned to Germany, however, he was medically discharged, which took him and his family by surprise. At the time, Meyers had 5 children and felt as though he couldn’t provide for them.

But then he was given the opportunity to be on Food Networks show Chopped, and everything began to fall together. For him though, the best experience was having the ability to share his story.

Following his success on Chopped, he was contacted by a production company to start his own show, focusing on telling the stories of his fellow veterans.

The show is currently still in production, but aims to bring awareness to these stories, and also fund organizations that help Veterans get on their feet.

Myers discussed his personal drive to empower others to share their story, the importance of sticking up for the Veteran community and highlighting the positive stories.

“The Veteran community has that ability to really reach in to that population and pull them through it,” shared Myers. “Because we connect with them especially with similar stories and stuff like that. A lot of the positive feedback that I had on ‘Chopped’ was I shared my story. The fact that I had struggled, and I still struggle today with PTSD. It helped people who were in different situations get through difficult times.”

Now as a chef a Spokes in Downtown Watertown, he continues to serve active duty and retired veterans, but in a new way.

Watch Robbie Myers full interview with ABC50NOW above.

