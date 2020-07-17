Local artist opening reception postponed at Thousand Islands Art Center

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Thousand Island Art Center has announced the postponement of the Will Salisbury Retrospective opening reception.

Following the uptick of COVID-19 cases in Clayton, the originally scheduled for July 22 will now take place on a later date, to be announced.

In the meantime, the Art Center will open the exhibition of Will’s life’s work to the public starting July 18. It will be open on Saturday’s from 10 am – 2 pm, and Monday through Friday, 9 am- 5 pm.

According to the Thousand Island Art Center, the number of guests in the galleries will be monitored and masks and social distancing will be informed.

A video of the formal program will be available on their website soon.

