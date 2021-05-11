Local author shares ‘phenomenal’ moments of St. Lawrence River through self-published book

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Bringing the quiet moments of the St. Lawrence River to life through poetry, a local author is sharing his favorite moments.

Expressing his love for the St. Lawrence River and the Thousand Islands region is locally-based self-published author Dylan Kernehan.

Kernehan is a recent graduate of Coastal Carolina University, but grew up in Alexandria Bay and spent most of his summers on Snipe Island, an island near Hammond, New York.

“My grandfather bought an Island in 1941 that my father ended up with. So I’ve been really blessed and fortunate to be able to spend a lot of time on the river,” shared Kernehan. “It’s in a quiet section of the river, a few miles down river from [Alexandria Bay]. So I like to think that, I’m even luckier that I get to see some things that you don’t get to see.”

This past winter, after finishing his Bachelor’s degree, he was at home in Alexandria Bay when he started writing poetry, hoping to enter his work in contests.

“I just kind of looked outside the window and started writing what I saw and realized that, as I was having so much fun writing it, that I was sharing some of my favorite moments,” noted Kernehan. I thought, you know, maybe other people would like these.”

Eventually the few poems turned into many, which led to the collection “Seasons of the St. Lawrence.”

The self-published book is a collection of sonnets where Kernehan expresses some of his favorite moments on the river. Some he considers “phenomenal.”

Kernehan previously had writing experience as he was a creative writing major at Jefferson Community College before transferring, but had been devoting most of his time before this project to school.

He said this book a change of pace and a way to challenge himself.

You know, it was sort of like a challenge to myself to prove that I could do it,” he stated. “So every step of the way was figuring something new out that I had never done before.”

As he hopes to connect to readers during the upcoming busy season the River, Kernehan also shared how he now hopes this can help businesses in the Thousand Islands region.

“They say to write what, you know. I’m still pretty young, so I don’t know a lot. But I know what it’s like to be on the river and that’s my favorite place to be,” shared Kernehan. “Those are some of my favorite moments and memories, and hopefully I can write it in a way that other people could get that sense from it as well and share some of those moments with me.”

The Seasons of the St. Lawrence is available for purchase on Amazon and will hit the shelves in many local stores in Clayton, Alexandria Bay, Cape Vincent and more Memorial Day Weekend.