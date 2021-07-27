Local band ‘Backwater Blues’ has 5 upcoming shows in Alexandria Bay

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(pixabay)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local North Country band will be performing in Alexandria Bay starting Thursday.

Singer-Songwriter Shawn Stoddard will have five shows over the next couple months at Cavallario’s Steak House in Alexandria Bay.

The shows be on July 29, August 5, August 12, September 17, and September 25. All five shows will begin at 6 p.m.

Stoddard is the frontman for The Backwater Blues Band and preforms a mix of original songs and a variety of acoustic music ranging from the 70s to well known hits today, all with an added blues twist.

The singer-songwriter was recently ranked #1 Local, #1 Regional, #46 National, and #86 Global on the Reverbnation Charts.

All of the shows featuring the North Country artist will take place along the St. Lawrence River for locals to enjoy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story