ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Azz Dogz-Northern Chapter motorcycle group raised $15,500 in funds for the Children’s Miracle Network of Northern New York at Samaritan Medical Center, according to a press release.

The Azz Dogz-Northern Chapter — a motorcycle group that meets at the Adams Veterans of Foreign Wars — selected Children’s Miracle Network of Northern New York at Samaritan Medical Center as this year’s local charity. They hold various events each year to raise funds for a selected local charity in the tri-county area.

“We worked especially hard to get as many contributions as we could, — The biggest event we have is our March Party to kick off the year, then we had two motorcycle runs during the year to raise money.” Azz Dogz member Jeff Greene.

The group also raffled off a minibike with assistance from Carson’s Pizzeria in Adams where many tickets were sold.

The two-year-old son of Azz Dogz members Erik Demianenko and Abby Putnam was assisted by Samaritan’s Children’s Miracle Network after he was born prematurely and was admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Crouse Hospital, where he remained for more than two months. The program helped the family with travel expenses for trips to Syracuse from their home in Dexter, NY.

“These guys (Azz Dogz) are so awesome, and they raise money for different charities every year, — I encouraged them to choose Children’s Miracle Network because we just wanted to give back for what CMN did for us. We are personally so honored to be a part of this and to give back.” Abby Putnam

Serving as the North Country’s only Children’s Miracle Network Hospital since 1990, Samaritan Medical Center is working to raise and allocate funds to improve the health and well-being of children in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

“It’s especially heartwarming when a family that was assisted by CMN is so passionate about helping us and other families in return. The Azz Dogz raised an incredible amount of money for CMN, as well as awareness of what we do. We are extremely grateful for this donation and their support.” Angie VanWormer, director of Children’s Miracle Network at Samaritan

Funds raised by the Children’s Miracle Network program support child-centered areas of the medical center through the funding of capital projects and the purchase of critical pediatric equipment. In a program unique to Samaritan, funds raised also provide direct financial assistance to local families with a child facing a medical crisis for travel expenses and other out-of-pocket medical costs.

More information on Children’s Miracle Network is available by contacting Samaritan Medical Center by phone at 315-785-4053 or by e-mail at cmninfo@shsny.com.