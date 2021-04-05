Local ‘Build the Wall’ reconstruction project receives support from Theresa Rotary

THERESA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A North Country staple, Theresa Rotary, has provided support for a local preservation campaign.

Theresa Rotary announced on Sunday that it is co-sponsoring the latest “Build the Wall” campaign to restore the stone wall in front of the former Theresa Community Hospital. This project will aim to reconstruct a portion of the century-old stone wall located on Commercial Street in Theresa.

To fundraise, Theresa Rotary is partnering with the new Jezi’s Cafe and Boutique to create the “Build the Wall Campaign.” Opening Memorial Day weekend, Jezi’s Cafe is located in the adjacent property to the wall and occupy the renovated Mary’s Annex.

According to Theresa Rotary, the campaign will aim to raise $2,800 as the wall has seen major deterioration in the spring of 2021.

Donations for the Theresa “Build the Wall Campaign” can be made to the Theresa Rotary Club PO Box 543 Theresa NY 13691.