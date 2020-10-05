Local campaign urges North Country voters to ‘make election day sustainability day’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Organizers of the annual North Country Sustainability day are urging the community to take on the 2020 election with specific goals.

North Country Sustainability Organizers are encouraging the community to “Make Election Day Sustainability Day.” The campaign is targeting voters to vote for a “cleaner, healthier, safer and more just future.”

Additionally Sustainability Day organizers commented that sustainability issues to consider include clean energy, safe water, protecting biodiversity, food security and reducing inequalities; framing the campaign on the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals.

Organizers of the group include representatives from the Potsdam and Canton Climate Smart Communities projects, Cornell Cooperative extension, The Local Living Venture and the North Country Smart Communities projects, Cornell Cooperative Extension, The Local Living Venture and the North Country 350 Alliance and faculty and staff from the Associated Colleges of the St. Lawrence Valley and Paul Smith’s College.

“Due to the pandemic, we couldn’t gather in person this year for our usual event of speakers, workshops and a green living fair, but we didn’t want to lose an opportunity to help educate our community about sustainability issues and help get out the vote,” stated Campaign Organizer and Co-Chair of the President’s Sustainability Team at SUNY Potsdam Heather Sullivan-Catlin. “The 2020 election is a pivotal moment for our country and for the whole world.”

More information on the campaign can be found at the North Country Sustainability Day and Green Living Fair website.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.