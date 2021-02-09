Local Certified Nursing Assistants graduate at Lewis County Hospital

In photo below left to right: Darby Menard, Julie Mourer, Rebekah Cunningham, Eboni Finehout, Rachel Bailey, Hailey Tweedy, and Courtney Smith

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lewis County General Hospital is celebrating students for their recent graduation from the Certified Nursing Assistant Program.

The hospital in Lowville, New York, announced the graduation of its CNA students on Monday,

By completion of the program, CNA graduate acquired basic patient care skills, 96 hours of clinical experience and 120 hours of classroom instruction. Additionally, all sat for, and passed the New York State CNA Certification Exam.

The next Certified Nursing Assistant class at Lewis County General Hospital is scheduled for April 2021.

Those interested in the CNA program have been directed to contact the Staff Development Office at (315) 376-5610.