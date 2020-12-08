Local cloggers share performance with North Country after COVID-19 dampers plans to entertain seniors

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Country Classic Cloggers and The Adirondack Cloggers typically perform year-round for senior citizens, but haven’t been able to in months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their larger performances during the holidays have also been put on hold, including their two biggest productions of the year for St. Patrick’s Day and Christmas.

Lynda Vaadi, group member and local clogger, said they may be taking a break from clogging altogether soon or switching to virtual performances as the number of positive cases in the region continues to climb.

Although their Christmas show has been canceled, they are happy to share two of the performances they had originally planned with the North Country. The full performances are available in the video above.

LATEST STORIES: