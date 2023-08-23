WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – North country comedian Matt Clark will open for headliner Wayne Newton as part of the Friday, August 25 Disabled Persons Action Organization concert.

Clark started his career as an emcee at the Lake Ontario Playhouse in Sackets Harbor. He won the 2005 Lake Ontario Playhouse Contest for Funniest Local Comedian. Clark has performed in several comedy showcases at the Funny Bone in Syracuse. He has also produced and performed in local USO Comedy Shows.

Wayne Newton will be performing live in concert this Friday evening, at 7 p.m., indoors at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena. Newton is a USO Ambassador and passionate supporter of veterans and active duty service members

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.dpaoconcerts.com or call DPAO at 315-782-0044.