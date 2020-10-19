Local community fund accepting grant proposals from Southern Jefferson County nonprofits

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local community fund has summited a call for grant proposals from the Southern Jefferson County region.

The Six Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation has announced that it will award $5,000 in grant funding to nonprofit organizations serving southern Jefferson County. The Fund supports local projects, programs and initiatives that “enhance the quality of life” in the region.

According to the Fund, those organizations serving Adams, Ellisburg, Henderson, Lorraine, Rodman and Worth are eligible to apply.

“We’ve been fortunate to support a great variety of projects since our first round of grants in 2015,” said Six Town Community Fund Committee Chair David Zembiec. “We encourage any nonprofit organization with a worthwhile community project to apply.”

In 2019, the fund supported a “Getting Ahead” workshop led by the Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County that aimed to help local residents understand the root causes of their experience in poverty, and find solutions. The Six Town Community Fund stated that 100 participants have completed the “Getting Ahead” program.

The Six Town Community Fund was established in 2015 and has awarded over $30,000 in grants to assist 31 community service projects.

Those eligible organizations interested in applying will be required to submit their application by November 13, 2020.

