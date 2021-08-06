Local community fund awarding $46,000 to North Country villages

BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several organizations and projects in the North Country will receive a share of over $46,000.
Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation. is awarding funding to the villages of Boonville, Constableville, and Westernville. More than a dozen organizations applied for funding this year. The fund has provided $149,000 in support to 45 organizations and profits since 2018.
“This year’s funding is directly tied to many quality-of-life elements that will help each organization and the communities they serve prosper.” Max DelSignore, Northern New York Community Foundation assistant director said in a press release.
The following organizations will receive the 2021 grant funding:
- Constable Hall Association – $10,000
- Erwin Library and Institute – $8,000
- Village of Boonville – $7,200
- Boonville Cemetery Association: $5,000
- Constableville Volunteer Fire Comapny – $5,000
- Dodge Pratt Northam Art and Community Center – $5,000
- North Country Community Youth Soccer – $3,000
- Western Town Library – $1,800
- Adirondack Community Chorus – $1,500
The Northern New York Community Foundation has invested in the quality of life for all communities throughout Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties, and because of contributions from donors, it helps individuals achieve their charitable objectives for now, and for many years to come.