Local community fund awarding $46,000 to North Country villages

BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several organizations and projects in the North Country will receive a share of over $46,000.

Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation. is awarding funding to the villages of Boonville, Constableville, and Westernville. More than a dozen organizations applied for funding this year. The fund has provided $149,000 in support to 45 organizations and profits since 2018.

“This year’s funding is directly tied to many quality-of-life elements that will help each organization and the communities they serve prosper.” Max DelSignore, Northern New York Community Foundation assistant director said in a press release.

The following organizations will receive the 2021 grant funding:

Constable Hall Association – $10,000

Erwin Library and Institute – $8,000

Village of Boonville – $7,200

Boonville Cemetery Association: $5,000

Constableville Volunteer Fire Comapny – $5,000

Dodge Pratt Northam Art and Community Center – $5,000

North Country Community Youth Soccer – $3,000

Western Town Library – $1,800

Adirondack Community Chorus – $1,500

The Northern New York Community Foundation has invested in the quality of life for all communities throughout Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties, and because of contributions from donors, it helps individuals achieve their charitable objectives for now, and for many years to come.