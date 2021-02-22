Local congresswoman co-sponsors legislation to add accommodations for pregnant workers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — New legislation recently passed the House to help provide new accommodations in the workplace for pregnant workers.

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, H.R. 2694, passed through Congress, will aim to eliminate discrimination and promote women’s health and economic security.

According to the House this will include providing workplace accommodations for workers whose ability to complete jobs are limited due to pregnancy, childbirth or a related medical condition.

Additionally, according to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, this bill was modeled after the Americans with Disabilities Act. Specifically, it will adopt an interactive process between employers and pregnant employees to determine appropriate accommodations and minor modifications.

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act will also prohibit employers from denying employment opportunities to women due to necessary accommodations due to pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions.

Stefanik commented on the new legislation.

As millions of women have tragically lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s critical that we strengthen workplace protections for women and pass legislation that will help keep them in the workforce. No woman should ever have to leave her job during pregnancy for being denied the appropriate accommodations she rightfully deserves. The time to finally sign this bill into law is now. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act was introduced to the House on May 14, 2019 by NY-10 Congressman Jerrold Nadler. It was then passed to the Senate where it was then referred to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.