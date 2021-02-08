Local Congresswoman helps reintroduce Chinese Research Funds Accounting Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik helped to reintroduce legislation on Monday regarding further research into the Chinese Communist Party.

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and Ohio Congressman Anthony Gonzalez reintroduced the Chinese Research Funds Act on February 8, 2021. This legislation will aim to determine the amount of federal research funding that has been provided to entities in the People’s Republic of Chine, or to entities majority owner and controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.

According to the Office of Congresswoman Stefanik, the reintroduced legislation will specifically direct the Comptroller General of the United States to conduct a study on Federal research funding made available to entities over the last five years.

Stefanik stated that this study would examine the following.

Total amount of Federal research funding made available to these entities within the People’s Republic of China or controlled by the Chinese Communist Party

Total number and type of entities that received such funding

Requirements related to the awarding, tracking and monitoring of such Federal funds

Any other data available with resect to Federal research funds being made availiable to such entities.

Congresswoman Stefanik urged that this legislation is necessary in order to “hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable.”

Her full statement regarding the reintroduction of the Act is featured below.

“It is more important than ever to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for their actions following their coverup of the COVID-19 pandemic. This bill will allow Congress to increase its oversight on American dollars sent to China for shared international research, and takes an important step in ensuring America’s intellectual property is not stolen.”

The Chinese Research Funds Accounting Act was reintroduced to U.S. Congress on February 8, 2021.