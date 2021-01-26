Local Congresswoman joins effort to prevent and treat child abuse

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — A local Congresswoman has joined an effort to help prevent and treat child abuse in the North Country and nationwide.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced on Monday that she joined a bipartisan group that focuses on the prevention and treatment of child abuse cases. The group is comprised of Education and Labor Committee Members and will focus on introducing the Stronger Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act.

According to Stefanik, the new legislation would strengthen efforts on a national scale to prevent child abuse. Stronger CAPTA includes an amendment to authorize and fund a National Child Abuse Hotline.

Congresswoman Stefanik issued the following statement regarding Monday’s announcement.