Local Congresswoman receives Farm Bureau Circle of Friends award

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik recently received an award recognizing her for her support of New York agriculture.

NY-21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced on Tuesday that she as presented the American Farm Bureau Circle of Friends Award by the New York Farm Bureau.

According to Stefanik, this award is given to lawmakers who have “strong voting records in support of New York agriculture.”

She commented on Tuesday’s presentation.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the New York Farm Bureau and the American Farm Bureau for my dedication to North Country farmers,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. I am proud to advocate on behalf of the farmers who work tirelessly to provide for our rural communities, and I extend my gratitude to them on this National Agriculture Day for their important work. I will continue to be a leading voice on important trade, labor, and government regulation issues that impact our farms and agribusinesses.”



Stefanik was also presented the American Farm Bureau Federation’s “Friend of Farm Bureau” award in October 2020.