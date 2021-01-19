Local experts to tackle ‘vicarious trauma’ at upcoming United Way of NNY virtual event

Instructors for the United Way of Northern New York Vicarious Trauma Training course

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local experts will tackle the concept of “vicarious trauma” at an upcoming event.

The United Way of Northern New York has announced that they will host a virtual “Vicarious Trauma Training” course for North Country residents. The UNWNNY stated that this event is to help address “compassion fatigue” associated with the “cost of caring” for others.

The United Way stated that this event is more specifically targeting those who have chosen “a career in a helping profession. Including victims advocates, health care professionals, police officers, lawyers and therapists.

According to the United Way, the course will help individuals recognize and develop strategies to reduce vicarious trauma.

Additional topics in the course will include defining vicarious trauma, how to recognize vicarious trauma, it’s impacts, compassion fatigue and impacts on the brain.

The all virtual event will be led by LCSW Chelsea Bango Moore and Dr. Sam Rubezahl, Ph.D. “Vicarious Trauma Training” will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Visit the United Way of Northern New York‘s website to register.