Local family donates $1,000 to Children’s Miracle Network at SMC

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Gardner Family, of Watertown, found a new way to celebrate their triplets birthday.

Nicholas, Nicole, and Nathan Gardner were born three months premature in May 1995. The three were born at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, but were later transferred to Crouse Hospital in Syracuse due to complications.

The family received support from Children’s Miracle Network Direct Assistance Program to help mitigate travel and hospital expenses.

To give back and celebrate their 25th birthday, the family donated $1,000 to the Children’s Miracle Network at Samaritan Medical Center.

Watch the full video from Samaritan Medical Center above.

