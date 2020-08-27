Local farmer reports successful season regardless of COVID-19 and dry conditions

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Regardless of the hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the continual hot, dry North Country season, farmers are pushing through.

Local farmer, Loren Busch of Busch Gardens, reported that due to the extensive heat, crops were planted earlier, and the farm hasn’t had to worry about issues caused by heavy rains.

According to Busch, rain can cause a variety of issues stemming from crops flooding. Oversaturated conditions can lead to produce cracking, molding, or disease.

The 16-acre farm has produced successful yields in almost all of their plantings for the 2020 season. Busch stated that their sweet corn and cantaloupe was especially flavorful due to the heat.

As far as COVID-19 goes, the local farm states that they did not feel the impacts. The markets have been “unpredictable,” but they still recieve a constant flow of customers. All stands at the Watertown Farmers market are now required to eliminate as much contact as possible; only allowing customers to touch products after purchasing.

The family-operated farm also runs a farm stand at their home in Carthage, which has been increasingly busy since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Busch Gardens and many other farm stands can be visited weekly at the Watertown Farmers market through October 2020.

