Local farmers are eligible for free face masks and sanitizer

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Cooperative Extension is reaching out to local farmers to ensure their safety during the the COVID-19 outbreak.

Lewis County CCE is partnering with the New York State Department of Agricultural and Markets to provide supplies to local producers. Farmers are eligible for free face masks and hand sanitizer.

Production farms of any type are encouraged to participate. This includes farm stands, CSA’s,

greenhouses, and u-pick operations.

Farmers must sign-up for product and pick up times every Wednesday for three weeks during August. The schedule is listed below.

Wednesday, August 5th, from 11:00, am -2:00 pm

Wednesday, August 12th, from 11:00, am to 2:00 pm

Wednesday, August 19th, from 11:00, am – 2:00 pm

To make a reservation contact CCE Lewis at 315-376-5270 or lewis@cornell.edu.

