Local Fastrac stores team up with American Cancer Society in fight against cancer

The newest Fastrac Cafe gas station and convenience store located at 110-112 W. Main St. in Elbridge officially opened to the public Dec. 16.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – As of February 26, Fastrac stores have joined forces with the American Cancer Society in the fight against cancer.

From now until March 31, customers across New York State will have the opportunity to make a donation to the American Cancer Society when they check out at their local Fastrac store.

The donations from the fundraiser will help fund breakthrough cancer research and life-saving services like free rides to chemotherapy, free lodging for patients near their treatment center, and a live 24/7 cancer information helpline.

EG America President, George Fournier, said, “We’re proud to help support the doctors, scientists, and service providers at the American Cancer Society who provide life-changing research and help patients manage through this terrible disease. We encourage our guests to donate to this worthwhile cause. No donation is too small.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.