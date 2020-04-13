Local financial advisor gives North Country tips for spending stimulus checks

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Internal Revenue Service deposited the first wave of stimulus payments on Saturday and more people are expecting to see payments this week.

John Nuber, Senior Financial Associate at RBC Wealth Management, spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard regarding ways to manage payments Northern New Yorkers will be getting from the economic stimulus package.

John explained that everyone’s financial situation is different, but it’s important to focus on some basic financial principles that can be applied for anyone.

He said the reason Americans are getting the stimulus check is due to the fact that many people are coming upon difficult economic times and need it for necessities and bills.

For those who still have their jobs and are financially able to, John said they can look at things that will benefit them financially the most, like paying part or all of a credit card balance. He explained that on a credit card with a 15-20% interest rate, it could take as many as 30 years to pay off by only making the minimum payment. Paying the balance down is a great way to put money from the stimulus check to good use and better your financial future.

For individuals and families without an emergency fund, setting the stimulus money aside for emergencies is another fiscally responsible way to put the check to good use. John said studies show when people get free money they tend to want to spend it on something fun, but maybe it’s best for people to look at their bills and, if they can, save the money for a rainy day.

Another piece of advice from John for those without credit card debt and those who already have an emergency fund secured, is to use the money to add to retirement accounts.

“Whether it’s a small amount or a big amount, it all starts somewhere,” he said.

He explained that putting a portion of the money toward an investment account, like an IRA, “gives you the best bang for your buck.” John said people can also look at opening a regular trading account. For people just starting out, they like to see them get a fund that is broadly diversified.

A big question on many minds is whether the stimulus payment will affect taxes. John said the payment is structured as a tax refund, so there won’t be an effect on anyone’s taxes. He added that by investing the money for the future, individuals may run into taxes on any gains.

John said that anyone who has filed taxes should get a stimulus check and there is no need to apply for it. Generally speaking, it’s estimated that about 80% of the US population will get a stimulus check.

He said anyone who thinks they may be ready to invest can call the RBC Wealth Management Office to discuss what is right for them at 315-786-4207.

