Local financial advisor reassures community in troubling times

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – There is more to a financial picture, besides investments, to help ensure that it can weather any unexpected storm. Financial advisors are involved in ensuring your plan is ready for the ebbs and flows of an ever changing market.

Based on a report from ABC News on Monday, the Stock Market opened and closed within 30 seconds after the DOW dropped more than 9% and S&P 500 dropped over 8% in that span of time, triggering the market circuit breakers.

The global stock market has been a roller coaster, currently on a downward spiral due to the coronavirus pandemic. The current trend of the market may be scaring those involved in the stock market or local investors, but Jeffrey Kimball and his office are here to help you through these tough times with some reassuring tips.

Your financial plan is built for this – A holistic financial plan includes investments, emergency funds and insurance. A good advisor will stress test your plan to make sure it holds up in many situations. Keep focused on the long term – Financial advisors have an objective view of your plan and can help you revisit the big picture. You’ve already accounted for market volatility. You’re prepared for this. How to view and manage risk – Combining life insurance with investments gives us a unique perspective about managing risk while also focusing on growth. We’ve been through market shocks before, and that seasoned approach, designed to generate stability and growth, is the basis for how our advisors build your personal financial plan. Stress tests are frequently conducted on business operations and advisors stress tests to see how financial goals would fare in any number of environments — including a market decline.

