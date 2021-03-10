Local fire departments to host benefit for City of Watertown Firefighter in critical condition

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — To benefit the City of Watertown Firefighter currently in critical condition, local fire departments are teaming up to raise money.

On March 27, the LaFargeville Fire Department, Clayton Fire Department and Alexandria Bay Fire Department will host a benefit drive-thru spaghetti dinner for Peyton Morse and his family.

According to the local fire departments, funds raised from the event will aim to help cover any expenses Morse and his family may have.

Morse is a LaFargeville fire assistant chief and city of Watertown firefighter. He recently suffered at medical emergency while enrolled in the Recruit Firefighter Training Program at the State Academy in Montour Falls.

He is currently receiving treatment at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania, where he has been since March 3, 2021.

The drive-thru spaghetti dinner will be held on Saturday, March 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Clayton Fire Station at 855 Graves Street in Clayton, New York.