Local food banks receive portion of $125K raised by Price Chopper/Market32 campaign

WATERTOWN, N.Y. — Two local food banks benefited from Price Chopper/Market 32’s two month long ‘Fill A Glass with Hope/Fill a Plate with Promise’ campaign.

The campaign was created by the American Diary Association and encouraged Price Chopper customers to round up their totals at the register. In total the campaign raised $125,495.74 for food banks across the region.

The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and the Food Bank of Central New York each received a portion of the funds raised. The two regional food banks provide food and services to local pantries and soup kitchens.

Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of public relations & consumer services said their company was honored to be a part of the campaign.

“The American Dairy Association continues to go above and beyond in their efforts to bring fresh milk to those in need,” Golub said, “We are proud to support their work in helping local families, especially during these times of increased food insecurity.”

The campaign recently ended in mid July of 2021.