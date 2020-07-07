Local foundation supports TIERS EMT educational program

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Cary and Janet Brick Riverside Foundation, an affiliate with the Northern New York Community Foundation, has recently donated to the Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service’s (TIERS) EMT educational program.

The recent grant will help TIERS train future professionals, and enhance the expansion of EMT training for young responders and new recruits.

“TIERS is the primary emergency medical service provider for permanent and seasonal residents of the Thousand Islands,” Mr. and Mrs. Brick said. “As the 1000 Islands region continues to grow as a destination resort, availability of first-class medical services is vital to sustain the local economy”.

The Bricks are now asking local businesses and residents to match the grant and establish a $10,000 training budget.

To help support TIERS, gifts to its endowment fund may be made at www.nnycf.org, or by mail to the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601.

