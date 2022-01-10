BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local community fund was recently a key player in helping Boonville replace its village flags.

The Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation has confirmed that it has awarded the Village of Boonville a grant to purchase new United States flags.

According to the NNYCF, the $1,500 grant will help Boonville acquire five large flags that will be flown on an 80-foot flagpole. These will stand at Little Village Park in the center of the village.

The award to Boonville was one of 11 made by the Sawyer Fund as it is a geographic-specific fund to support programs, projects and initiatives in Boonville, Constableville and Westernville.

The Sawyer Community Fund was established in 2018 in honor of Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer by their family members. The Kenneth V. Sawyer and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Scholarship Fund was also established in 2017 through

the Northern New York Community Foundation to benefit Adirondack Central School graduates.

Kenneth V. Sawyer was a Boonville native, severed in the U.S. Army and was noted as a talented musician. Jeannette Remp Sawyer was known for her long-serving career at Rome Savings Bank and numerous community positions. Mr. Sawyer died in 2008 and Mrs. Sawyer died in 2015.

The next grant cycle for funding from the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund will open applications in February 2022.