Local Girl Scout chapter launches imitative to celebrate young athletes

CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Young athletes of all ages now have the opportunity to participate in a local self-guided program to commemorate their accomplishments.

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways has developed an exclusive, commemorative patch and self-guided program, GirlCratery, to encourage “athletes of the future” and help them learn about the Olympic Games.

According to GSNYPENN, this new initiative will provide supplemental programming for all youth with activities designed to “help them explore the world around them.” This will include both individual and group activities.

This program also includes an exclusive Olympic Path approved by the U.S. Olympic Committee, and can be used by all all scouting and youth programs.

“We’re thrilled to offer this quality program and patch to anyone who wishes to celebrate the return of the Olympic Games,” stated GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale. “Patches are a great way to commemorate special events that happen over kids’ lives.”

The GirlCratery self-guided program includes instructions for over ten hours of Olympic activites, crafts and games that teach the history of the Olympic Games, Team USA and Japan.

This program is open to kids of all ages and a Girl Scout membership is not required.