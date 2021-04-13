Local Girl Scouts celebrate successful 2021 cookie season, over 1M boxes sold

Girls from GSNYPENN Troops 10752 and 60023 from Cicero, NY, stand with officers from Town of Dewitt Police Benevolent Association at a cookie booth at the East Syracuse Walmart during the 2021 program. The Dewitt PBA purchased 100 boxes and asked that they be distributed to people walking into the store as a sign of goodwill and to help the girls achieve their sales goals. (Photo courtesy of GSNYPENN)

CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another Girl Scouts Cookie Season has come and gone, but this year, scouts are celebrating its success despite an “unusual” season.

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council are celebrating the sale of 1,260,493 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies during the 2021 season, roughly 88% of the projected goal. The 2021 goals were adjusted due to the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic for a second cookie season.

According to GSNYPENN, all scouts had the option to safely participate in the 2021 cookie season in any way they felt most comfortable. This included online, in-person following safety protocols or taking the season off.

All purchases from this fundraising campaign remain local where the Scouts are a member.

“Through the assistance of generous community partners and the public, our Girl Scouts were able to do what they do best this cookie season: lead,” stated GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale. “We could not be prouder of the ways in which our girls, troops and adult volunteers embraced this ‘new normal’ so that girls could safely take part in an annual tradition that allows them a sense of normalcy during challenging times. It’s truly inspiring to see the convergence of leadership, perseverance and strength that took place this cookie season. Our girls further honed real-world leadership skills that will carry them well into the future,”

To expand their reach, the regional girl scouts held drive-thru sales, partnered with the New York State Fairgrounds and collaborated with GrubHub.

Through GrubHub, close to 7,600 boxes were sold. These numbers included sales from specific zip codes in the Southern Tier, Northern and Central New York, including Watertown. Drive-thru sales at the New York State Fairgrounds sold 10,953 boxes through weekend events during February and March.

Additionally in 2021, customers also had the option to purchase “Gift of Caring” donations through the council’s Sweet Support Gift of Caring annual service project. According to the council, 24,556 boxes were sold and are being donated to Meals on Wheels programs and local first responders.

GSNYPENN also thanked the following North Country businesses for their partnership throughout the season. This included:

Cam Pizza, Jefferson County

North Country Store, Jefferson County

Beeses Depot Café, Jefferson County

Tug Edge Outdoor and More, Jefferson County

The General Store, Jefferson County

Sunoco Freeway Gas Station, Jefferson County

Simmons Farm with a Vintage Soul, Jefferson County

Habitat for Humanity Retail Store, Jefferson County

Jack’s Diner, Jefferson County

Candlewood Suites, Jefferson County

Slider’s Food Mart, Lewis County

Kimbro’s Medicine, St. Lawrence County

Smuggler’s Café, St. Lawrence County

The Place, St. Lawrence County

Lamphere’s, St. Lawrence County

Elliott’s Farm & Home Supply, St. Lawrence County

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council ran the 2021 Cookie Season from December 19, 2020 to March 28, 2021.