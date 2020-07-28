Local Girl Scouts donated over 33,000 boxes of cookies during COVID-19 pandemic.

WATERTOWN, NY (WWTI) — The Girl Scout of NYPENN Pathways experienced a uniquely challenging year, but still sold 1,784,697 boxes of greatly anticipated cookies during their 2020 season.

Over 33,000 of those boxes were purchased by customers through the Sweet Support Council Gift of Caring. The council also donated to Meals on Wheels and hometown entities serving on the front lines of the pandemic across New York and Pennsylvania.

With COVID-19 mandates in effect to help mitigate the spread of the virus during what is traditionally the busiest time of GSNYPENN’s cookie season, the council and its troops were forced to cancel all community booth sales.

Digital sales were extended two month, and encouraged customers to donate to organizations on the front lines of the pandemic. Their cookies became a special treat for meal assistance recipients.

Thousands of boxes were also distributed to hometown heroes, essential workers and other local entities on the front lines of the pandemic.

“Our members did what Girl Scouts do best—lead and help,” said GSNYPENN CEO, Julie Dale. “Through the assistance of community partners and customers who supported our girls, we were able to raise funds for troops and also deliver a sweet treat to communities served by Meals on Wheels and our hometown essential workers during a time when they truly needed it most.”

The GSNYPENN council and its members thanked the following North Country businesses for their support during the 2020 cookie season:

Alexandria Bay Big M Supermarket, Alexandria Bay, NY

Primo’s De Tico’s Grill, Carthage, NY

Simmons Tree Farm, Copenhagen, NY

Lamphere’s Market, Potsdam, NY

Burville Power Equipment, Watertown, NY

Griff’s Beverage Watertown, Watertown, NY

Steiners General Store and Diner, Watertown, NY

The General Store, Watertown, NY

