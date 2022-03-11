CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Those who ordered Girl Scout cookies may face delays this year.

AThe Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways issued a release on March 10 stating that local troops, along with councils across the country are navigating worldwide supply chain issues amid the annual Cookie Program.

GSNYPENN said that this is impacting the production, shipment and delivery of the beloved treats in some markets.

As a result, the Council has extended its season from its previous end date of March 27 to Sunday, April 3, 2022, to allow girls additional time to reschedule any booths impacted.

However, GSNYPENN asked the community to remain patient if preordered cookies have not been delivered by their local Girl Scouts.

“These inventory issues are unfortunate and frustrating; however, we’re so happy to see our Girl Scouts back in their communities after the challenges of the last two seasons. We value all the extra time, energy and effort our staff, girls, volunteers and families are dedicating to the program as we all navigate this,” GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale said in a press release.

Additionally, community members were also asked to make a donated purchase at local booths if customers cannot purchase their favorite flavors. The Council said this could help support entrepreneurship for local Scouts.

“We want to keep the experience positive and impactful for our girls, as that’s our mission. Girls gain real-world business and leadership skills through their participation during a ‘normal’ cookie program and certainly tenfold during these unprecedented times. We truly appreciate the community’s support and understanding,” Dale added.

Those who purchase cookies for donation will support the Sweet Support Council of Gift Caring service project led by GSNYPENN. This project will help give back to others while also supporting local cookie program goals.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser and teaches girls essential life, leadership, and business skills. Proceeds stay local and are used by troops for activities, badge work, community service, travel, summer camp, and working toward Girl Scouting’s highest awards.

Cookies or donations through local Girl Scouts can be accessed on the GSNYPENN website or be purchased by visiting local booths across the Council’s 26 county region.