CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — Despite challenges this year, local Girl Scouts have deemed their cookie sale program a success.

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, which spans 24 counties in New York and Pennsylvania, announced on Tuesday that its scouts sold 1,437,162 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies during the 2022 season.

This program began on January 11. Due to supply issues, the Council extended its season-end date from late March to mid-April to give Scouts additional time to meet their goals, as well as reschedule booths.

According to GSNYPENN, the Girl Scout Cookie Program is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser. Girls learn financial literacy, practice entrepreneurship and develop leadership skills.

This year, Scouts had the option to participate in the program online, in-person or a combination of both.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program helps local troops raise crucial funds used to further enhance their Girl Scout Leadership Experience,” GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale said in a press release. “Our girls achieved their cookie program goals despite challenges beyond their control and those created by the pandemic. Their success is a testament to their entrepreneurial and leadership skills, and the continued support of their families, friends, and communities.”

Additionally, Dale confirmed that 25,867 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies were purchased by local customers through GSNYPENN Council’s Sweet Support Gift of Caring annual service project.

This project helps Girl Scout troops give back to others while also supporting their program goals.

Cookies donated during this year’s cookie program are currently being gifted to local schools, educators and Meals on Wheels programs.

GSNYPENN serves girls in K-12 across 26 counties: Allegany, Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Oswego, Otsego, St. Lawrence, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne and Yates in New York and Bradford and Tioga in Pennsylvania.