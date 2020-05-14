Local health departments working together for safely reopening North Country

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are working together in order to develop a safe COVID-19 reopening strategy for the North Country region. One of those collaborative efforts is from the local health departments throughout the region.

Local health departments are working together to address potential areas that illustrate the inter-connectedness of our region. Bringing together the strengths of each county to scale-up innovative interventions will allow for counties to continue to mitigate COVID-19.

While each county has specific groups and issues to target, the region as a whole has similar needs that can be addressed through the group work of the health departments.

The COVID-19 reopening strategy is based on Empire State Development regions which are different than the Department of Health regions typically used. Local health departments saw the need to work together across the counties. If one county has an outbreak, all of the counties will be affected.

For outreach each local health department will use the developed overall message of continuing social distancing and identifying priorities for specific action based on individual county needs. Messages developed by the group will be identifiable by the hashtag #NorthCountryStrong.

