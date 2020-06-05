Local healthcare professionals demonstrate in Watertown: “White Coats for Black Lives”

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Local healthcare professionals joined together today for a “White Coats for Black Lives” demonstration outside Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

Participants took a knee for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time that George Floyd was pinned to the ground while handcuffed with a Minneapolis police officer’s knee on his neck on May 25. Floyd repeated that he could not breathe during the incident and did not survive. The four officers involved have been fired and are facing charges.

Samaritan was not directly involved with sponsoring the demonstration in Watertown today, but stated the following in a release:

“We are sensitive to the topic and the importance of the discussion and the effort to provide quality healthcare for all people, no matter race, economic status, family dynamics, and more. Samaritan Medical Center is driven by our mission and our values. Two of our values speak to empathy and respect. We will show compassion, be non-judgmental and actively listen. Additionally, we will be kind, courteous, and treat everyone with dignity and respect. We care for all members of our community; that is our purpose and mission.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.