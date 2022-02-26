CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Carthage Area Hospital and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center are inviting residents to fill positions at their facilities.

The Medical Centers will be hosting a job fair on March 9 at the Workplace located at 1000 Coffeen Street in Watertown. The fair will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will allow individuals to apply at the event.

Human Resources Generalist at Carthage Area Hospital Angela Rounds said she’s looking forward to the event and what comes from it.

“Our hope of having a local job fair through the Workplace is to reach out to local applicants. We will assist them with the online application and complete an interview on-site,” Rounds said. “This will streamline the hiring process and fill needed positions.”

The following positions are open at each facility:

Open Positions at Carthage Area Hospital:

Environmental Services Worker

Food Service Worker

Linen Worker

Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs)

Medical Imaging Technologist

Medical Technologist

Medical Transcriptionist

Respiratory Therapist

Registered Nurse (RN) Supervisor

Registered Nurse (RN)

Open Positions at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center:

Care Coordinator (Wellness Center & Clinic)

Clerical Coordinator

Critical Care Technician

Environmental Services Worker

Food Service Worker

Receptionist

Computer Technician

Licensed Master Social Worker (LMS, Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC)

Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN)/ Office Nurse II

Medical Assistant

Medical Biller

Medical Technologist

Mental Health Worker

Network Administrator

Nuclear Medicine Technologist

Nurse Educator & Student Placement Coordinator

Respiratory Therapist

Registered Nurse

Social Worker

Radiologic Technologist

Ultrasound Technologist

Ward Clerk/NA

More information can be found on the Carthage Area Hospital website and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center website.