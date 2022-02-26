CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Carthage Area Hospital and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center are inviting residents to fill positions at their facilities.
The Medical Centers will be hosting a job fair on March 9 at the Workplace located at 1000 Coffeen Street in Watertown. The fair will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will allow individuals to apply at the event.
Human Resources Generalist at Carthage Area Hospital Angela Rounds said she’s looking forward to the event and what comes from it.
“Our hope of having a local job fair through the Workplace is to reach out to local applicants. We will assist them with the online application and complete an interview on-site,” Rounds said. “This will streamline the hiring process and fill needed positions.”
The following positions are open at each facility:
Open Positions at Carthage Area Hospital:
- Environmental Services Worker
- Food Service Worker
- Linen Worker
- Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs)
- Medical Imaging Technologist
- Medical Technologist
- Medical Transcriptionist
- Respiratory Therapist
- Registered Nurse (RN) Supervisor
- Registered Nurse (RN)
Open Positions at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center:
- Care Coordinator (Wellness Center & Clinic)
- Clerical Coordinator
- Critical Care Technician
- Environmental Services Worker
- Food Service Worker
- Receptionist
- Computer Technician
- Licensed Master Social Worker (LMS, Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC)
- Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN)/ Office Nurse II
- Medical Assistant
- Medical Biller
- Medical Technologist
- Mental Health Worker
- Network Administrator
- Nuclear Medicine Technologist
- Nurse Educator & Student Placement Coordinator
- Respiratory Therapist
- Registered Nurse
- Social Worker
- Radiologic Technologist
- Ultrasound Technologist
- Ward Clerk/NA
More information can be found on the Carthage Area Hospital website and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center website.